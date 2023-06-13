PATTAYA, 14 June 2023: Royal Wing Suites & Spa has been recognised by Tripadvisor as a 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best award winner in the luxury and top resort category.

The luxury boutique resort maintains the top rank position on the popular travel site. The awards honour favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants, things to do, and beyond. They are based on the reviews and opinions collected from travellers and diners worldwide on Tripadvisor over 12 months. Best of the Best award winners are among the top 1% of listings on Tripadvisor, distinguishing them as travellers’ favourites for 2023.

Photo Caption: Vitanart Vathanakul, CEO of Royal Cliff Hotels Group (2nd left), together with Thibault Sellier, Resident Manager of Royal Wing Suites and Spa (right), Natrada Pongpaew, Deputy Resident manager (2nd right) and Vankamon Athikomkulchai, Marketing and PR Manager Royal Cliff Hotels Group and PEACH (left) with the 2023 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Certificate awarded to the Royal Wing Suites and Spa.

“Congratulations to the 2023 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best winners,” said Tripadvisor chief growth officer John Boris. “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition. Ranking among the Best of the Best demonstrates that you have provided exemplary experiences to those who matter most: your guests. With changing expectations, continued labour shortages, and rising costs, this is no easy feat, and I am continually impressed with the hospitality industry’s resilience and ability to adapt. Cheers to another successful year.”

The Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Award is TripAdvisor’s highest honour. Royal Wing Suites and Spa provides hospitality excellence exceeding guest expectations. The property’s positive reviews are a testament to its unparalleled services and wide-ranging facilities catering to all guests’ needs.

Check out all the reviews, and discover more about Royal Wing Suites & Spa; visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review-g293919-d307270-Reviews-Royal_Wing_Suites_Spa-Pattaya_Chonburi_Province.html.

Thailand, specifically Pattaya, is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations. Staying in the right award-winning hotel can guarantee a luxurious experience that goes above and beyond the norm.

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four luxury hotels providing tourists from home and abroad with the ultimate experience. Its superior service has been paramount to this latest achievement, which marks an excellent start for the group this year.

