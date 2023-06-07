Airlines add free Wi-Fi perk

SINGAPORE, 8 June 2023: Singapore Airlines confirmed last week that it would offer free unlimited Wi-Fi access starting 1 July across all cabin classes.

There is just one condition you have to be a KrisFlyer member. If not, you can sign up online before the flight departure or onboard via the SIA digital content portal on your mobile device.

Photo credit: Singapore Airlines

Free unlimited Wi-Fi services are available on all aircraft except for the seven Boeing 737-800 NGs that are not Wi-Fi enabled.

However, Singapore Airlines is playing catch up on the free inflight Wi-Fi with quite a long list of airlines already offering the service since earlier this year.

JetBlue Airways

JetBlue was the first US airline to provide free Wi-Fi to passengers across the entire fleet.

Delta Airlines

Delta Air Lines followed the lead of JetBlue Airways to become the second US airline to offer free Wi-Fi on flights.

Emirates Airlines

All Emirates passengers in every class of travel can enjoy some form of free WI-FI connectivity once they sign up for Emirates Skywards.

Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines offers free in-flight Wi-Fi to all passengers on domestic flights and elite frequent flyer members on international flights.

Hainan Airlines

Hainan Airlines, China, offers unlimited free Wi-Fi to passengers on board its Boeing 787-9 and Airbus A350 aircraft.

Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand limits free onboard Wi-Fi to its Airbus 320neo fleet.

Qantas

Qantas offers free Wi-Fi on all domestic Boeing 737 and Airbus A330 flights within Australia.

Virgin Australia

Virgin Australia offers free Wi-Fi to passengers on domestic and trans-Tasman flights within Australia.

(Source: SIA, Google and Which Airlines Have Free WIFI?)