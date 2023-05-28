Tourism Malaysia releases scuba packages

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 May 2023: Tourism Malaysia launched a new four-minute promotional video at the weekend entitled “Dive Into The Unimaginable” featuring the wonders of the underwater kaleidoscope and stunning array of aquatic flora and fauna available in Malaysia.

The video Leverages the potential of the water sports segment, especially scuba diving, in attracting high-spend tourists to the country,

The rich biodiversity of marine life with warm, clear waters, beautiful islands and breathtaking beaches – keep divers coming back to Malaysia. Several enchanting islands, including Tioman and Aur Islands in Johor, Kapas Island and Perhentian Island in Terengganu, and the crystal-clear waters of Sipadan in Sabah, are amongst the best diving spots featured in the video.

To complement the promotional video, Tourism Malaysia has also launched a new compilation of 41 special scuba diving packages – “Dive Into The Unimaginable Packages” that will be promoted domestically and internationally through all channels available, including its social media platforms and overseas offices.

Customising diving experience to all levels of diving expertise, these new tailored packages will suit everyone – whether for first-timers, amateurs or professional divers. On the other hand, a team of expert instructors and guides will ensure safety, and the packages include accommodation, meals, and transportation, serving the convenience of tourists throughout their stay in Malaysia.

Tourism Malaysia deputy director-general (promotions) Datuk Musa Yusof said: “To hype more scuba diving enthusiasts’ interest, we also organise an online contest in which participants can share their videos and pictures of their best experience indulging in scuba diving in Malaysia and stand a chance to win special diving packages and more.”

During the Malaysia International Dive Exhibition (MIDE), from 26 to 28 May, at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur, the Tourism Malaysia team promoted the video, contest and scuba diving packages.

Eight specialised scuba holiday agents participated with Tourism Malaysia at the annual expo, which attracted around 12,000 visitors.

(Source: Tourism Malaysia)