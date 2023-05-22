Resort World Sentosa wins award

SINGAPORE, 23 May 2023: Resorts World Sentosa has clinched the Outstanding Employer title in the Singapore Tourism Awards 2023 for its exemplary dedication to strengthening human capital capabilities.

It follows a revitalised focus to ramp up efforts to upskill and re-skill its employees – in line with the integrated resort’s move to gear up its expansion plan and as Singapore tracks its path of economic recovery beyond the pandemic.

Resorts World Sentosa team members undertook close to 300,000 hours of training in 2022, marking a jump of more than 50% from 2021.

Singapore Tourism Awards, organised by Singapore Tourism Board, are the country’s most prestigious awards for the tourism sector and recognise the industry’s best in delivering exceptional experiences and achieving enterprise excellence.

RWS’ chief people officer Lee Shi Ruh shared: “This award is a mark of recognition for our strategic approach towards inspiring and nurturing our team members as we chart the path towards our next growth phase. We have ramped up efforts to address skills scarcity needs and advance skillset transformation for our employees as travel restrictions ease and the tourism industry recovers.”

In 2022, RWS employees undertook nearly 300,000 hours of training, marking a jump of more than 50% from 2021. In line with Singapore’s call to boost mid-career support, the integrated resort also works closely with industry partners such as Workforce Singapore and Singapore Hotel Association to offer a suite of job-redesign initiatives and career conversion programmes. To date, more than 100 team members have undergone cross-training opportunities – intending to enrich their job roles.

The prestigious Outstanding Employer award by the Singapore Tourism Board is the latest recognition conferred on the integrated resort. In 2022, RWS was honoured with two awards: NTUC May Day – Partner of Labour Movement and SkillsFuture Employer Award (Gold) by SkillsFuture Singapore.

(Source: RWS)