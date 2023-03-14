Jetstar ready for T4 switch

SINGAPORE, 15 March 2023: Jetstar Asia will move to Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 on 22 March after completing orientation flights last week on the Bangkok – Singapore route.

Jetstar Asia’s head of flight operations, Geof Lui commented: “The focus of this second round of orientation flights was to evaluate the process and validate the efficiency with which passengers and luggage transferred between terminals to meet onward connections seamlessly.

“Following the initial orientation flights, we’ve worked with our airline partners to increase the frequency of shuttle services, both airside and landside, to ensure customers can quickly transfer between terminals from our new home at T4.

Jetstar Asia will initially operate more than 230 weekly services in and out of T4, to and from key destinations in Southeast Asia, including Bali (Denpasar), Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Phnom Penh.

Jetstar Airways will also operate six weekly flights from T4 to Melbourne, Australia using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.