AirAsia ups international flights from Chiang Mai

CHIANG MAI, 21 March 2023: Thai AirAsia serves six international destinations from its Chiang Mai hub with daily flights starting 26 March.

Flights to the six destinations – Hanoi and Danang, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei and Kuala Lumpur – resumed late last year. Now, the airline has increased frequencies to daily to all six destinations.

AirAsia station manager Chiang Mai Surapun Homkajorn said: “AirAsia’s Chiang Mai hub currently has four aircraft in operation, serving both domestic and international routes. By the end of March, Thai AirAsia will fly directly from Chiang Mai to Hong Kong in preparation for Songkran,” Surapun explained.

A promotional fare of THB1,800 was introduced last week to boost bookings on the daily flights.