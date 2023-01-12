SINGAPORE, 13 January 2023: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 56-year history of breaking boundaries, today announced the appointment of Jason Krimmel as its vice president of international.

In his new role, Krimmel will oversee NCL’s sales, marketing and brand communication efforts outside the US and Canada – including the Asia Pacific region – to expand the brand’s international footprint. With a specific focus on optimising collaboration between regions and surfacing new sales opportunities, he will drive impactful through-the-line campaigns. In this Miami-based role, he will report to Todd Hamilton, NCL’s senior vice president of sales.

Jason Krimmel, Vice President of International, Norwegian Cruise Line.

“During his 19-year tenure at NCL, Jason has championed several roles and headed various departments across the organisation,” said Hamilton. “His vast experience, an international mindset and exceptional leadership make him the right person to strengthen NCL’s position with international trade and consumers while we’re preparing to welcome five additional ships of our ground-breaking Prima Class and extend our capacity by 40% by 2027.”

Since joining NCL in 2003 as business development manager for North Texas, Krimmel has held various positions, including director of field sales and business development, where he spearheaded all US-based business development managers, as well as vice president of trade marketing and engagement, a role targeted to strategically build trade awareness and convert travel agents to lifelong business partners.

In his most recent role as vice president of international marketing and global creative strategy, he and his team successfully launched Break Free, NCL’s most extensive international marketing campaign to date, with TV integrations globally.

“I’m excited to lead NCL’s international business and further grow our most-promising markets,” said Krimmel.

“The anticipated arrival of Norwegian Viva, the 19th ship in our award-winning fleet, and our return to destinations worldwide will allow us to fully capitalise on the unleashed pent-up demand for cruising worldwide and turn 2023 into NCL’s most successful year to date.”

Reporting to Krimmel, Ben Angell, vice president and managing director APAC, maintains his responsibilities for the NCL brand in the Asia Pacific at a pivotal time for the return of cruises to the region. Norwegian Spirit became the first NCL ship to sail Australian waters in almost three years in December 2022, while Norwegian Jewel returns to Asia in October 2023. Angell joined the company in 2015 and has over 25 years of experience spanning Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the UK, Europe and North America, including 10 years of experience specifically in the Asia market.

For more information about NCL’s award-winning 18-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call Hong Kong on +852 800 901 951 and Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680 or visit www.ncl.com.

