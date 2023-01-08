BANGKOK, 9 January 2023: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is getting ready to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of its historic Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, home of the original Railway Hotel Hua Hin, with a month of spectacular events, exhibitions and entertainment lined up at the stunning seaside retreat.

Festivities began during the New Year with the “Centenary Celebration: 100 Years of Memories” at the Grand Old Lady of Hua Hin.

Events continue into January, highlights of which include the Silpakorn University String Orchestra, the return of the resort’s renowned French Buffet with a live performance by French tenor Yves Baron, and an art exhibition featuring the Railway Hotel throughout its history.

To commemorate this remarkable occasion, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin is introducing a special logo inspired by the original Railway Hotel Hua Hin. The logo represents the seamless blend of the rich history and modern-day sophistication of the property. It features design elements from the wooden bed and mirror frames in the guest rooms, which are still visible in some areas of the resort’s Railway Wing.

“It is with great pride that we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin. This historic property offers a look into Thailand’s rich past while also showcasing the modern sophistication and hospitality that Centara has come to represent around the world. We are excited to welcome guests from Thailand and abroad to join us in celebrating and showing our appreciation for a century of support,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.

For information on the upcoming celebrations and Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/chbr

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)