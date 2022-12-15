ROH signs pact I Asia Thailand

BANGKOK, 16 December 2022: Bangkok-based tour operator I Asia Thailand is exclusively partnering with Royal Orchid Holidays, the tour arm of Thai Airways International, to provide hospitality services and tour content through the airline’s overseas offices.

ROH and I Asia Thailand launched the new partnership on 14 December. The Bangkok-based tour company will supply hotel bookings, tour packages and activities, and ground transfers to ROH clients.

“Partnering with Royal Orchid Holidays and offering our products is a natural next step for I Asia Thailand,” said I Asia Thailand general manager Nick Critelli.

“We’ve already built a solid reputation and an array of offerings across Thailand. We now look forward to providing Royal Orchid Holidays with our products and services throughout Asia and then the world. I believe working with Royal Orchid Holidays, a strong brand under Thai Airways International, will strengthen our companies in the future.”

Part of Thai Airways International, Royal Orchid Holidays boasts a long history of industry-leading creativity, reliable service delivery and customised travel solutions, he said.

Commenting on the partnership, Royal Orchid Holidays team leader Panida Indrambarya added: “We’re pleased to now connect with I Asia Thailand and its existing products and services. On the launch day (14 December), we offered 1000 deals for hotels Pay Two get One night free for ROP members with added discounted attractions.”