SINGAPORE, 14 December 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), last week, unveiled at SCOPE Miami Beach an interactive work of art being created by contemporary British digital artist Dominic Harris, exclusively for the soon-to-debut Norwegian Viva, sister ship to NCL’s record-breaking Norwegian Prima.

The work titled “Every Wing Has a Silver Lining” will be on display on board at Metropolitan Bar, NCL’s signature sustainable bar and will feature Harris’ iconic butterfly motifs. The piece will dynamically respond throughout the day to passing movement and create engagement with the viewer.

“We believe that art can be a transformative element in the guest experience,” said Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line. “With the introduction of the new Prima Class, we’ve taken the integration of art into our ship’s overall design to new heights. Following the successful debut of Norwegian Prima, we are extremely excited for our guests to get to know Norwegian Viva and the breathtaking work of Dominic Harris.”

Norwegian Cruise Line elevated the guest experience in every way with the groundbreaking delivery of Norwegian Prima in August 2022. With 700 pieces on display across the ship, including five exclusive murals by Amy Rader, adorn every balcony stateroom, Norwegian Prima’s extensive art collection is sure to please even the most discerning guest.

“Art has the power to light up our lives, broaden our perspectives and transport us into a different frame of mind, similar to how cruising to new and beautiful destinations affects us,” said Sarah Hall, NCL Art Director. “At NCL, we believe in the strong connection of art and travel, and showcase not only works from well-known international artists, but we champion emerging artists from around the world as well.”

Set to debut in 2023, Norwegian Viva will feature expansive staterooms, elevated speciality dining restaurants including Palomar and Nama, and the return of experiences like The Rush and The Drop, the fastest free-fall drop dry slides at sea, and the three-level Viva Speedway. Norwegian Viva will begin sailing Mediterranean itineraries in June 2023, homeporting in key Southern European port cities, including Lisbon, Portugal; Venice (Trieste) and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; and Athens (Piraeus), Greece. She will then sail the Southern Caribbean for her 2023-2024 Winter Season offering warm-weather getaways from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

For more information about NCL’s award-winning 18-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call Hong Kong on +852 800 901 951 and Southeast Asia on +65 3165 1680 or visit www.ncl.com.

(Your Stories: NCL)