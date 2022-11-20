Wink shines bright in Danang

HO CHI MINH CITY, 21 November 2022: Wink Hotels, Vietnam’s first homegrown lifestyle hotel brand, opened Wink Hotel Danang Centre last week.

Located in the heart of Danang City’s entertainment district, the 244-room Wink Hotel Danang Centre offers four accommodation categories; standard, twin, family and a two-bedroom suite.

The action takes place in the Wink Space on the 19th floor with a sky lobby where guests can self-check in, enjoy a drink at the 24/7 Wink Bar and stock up on snacks, drinks and supplies at convenience store prices in the Grab & Go area.

Wink Hotel Danang Centre is destinated to become a community hub steps away from the iconic Han Market – the commercial heart of the busy city. It connects guests to the best of Danang City in partnership with establishments like Blush Beach Club, The Montgomerie Links Golf Club and Danang365 Helicopter Tours.

The group opened its first hotel, Wink Hotel Saigon Centre, in March 2021 and will open a third property Wink Hotel Danang Riverside, during Q2, 2023. Under construction on Tran Hung Dao Street, the third property will feature 357 rooms, three floors of retail, bars, coffee shops and restaurants, and a rooftop swimming pool and bar.