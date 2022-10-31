KOTA KINABALU: The highly anticipated Borneo Safari International Off-Road Challenge returns to Sabah this week after a two-year break, bringing 470 modified off-road vehicles to the starting line.

The 30th Borneo Safari edition sees over 1,000 participants driving through Tuaran and navigating the terrains of Kota Belud using old logging roads. The participants come from all over Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brunei.

Flagging off the event last Sunday, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Environment and concurrently Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said the positive response, particularly from neighbouring countries, shows that outdoor adventure activity in Sabah is growing in popularity.

“We at the Sabah Tourism see this as part of a concerted push to attract more tourists. We hope all participants will take this opportunity to explore Sabah’s beauty and share their experiences with the world.

“I am sure through everyone’s reports and publicity. It will help propel the state’s tourism industry,” he said.

Sabah Tourism Board chief executive officer Noredah Othman and Sabah Four Wheel Drive Association president Faez Nordin were also present at the flagging-off ceremony, which took place in front of the STB office on Gaya Street.

Organised by the Sabah Four Wheel Drive Association, Faez said participants in the eight-day off-road challenge would journey through nine remote villages.

They will connect with the rural communities through corporate social responsibility activities such as a medical camp.

For more information, visit www.sabahtourism.com.

(Your Stories: Sabah Tourism Board)