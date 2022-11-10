Princess Cruises unveils 360 experience

SINGAPORE, 11 November 2022: A new, invitation-only experience from Princess Cruises will soon transport guests nightly to the Mediterranean – no matter where they are sailing – engaging all of their senses with the tastes, sights, sounds, touches and fragrances of the Mediterranean.

The fully-immersive 360: An Extraordinary Experience is the cruise line’s most epic experience ever offered and is now available onboard Discovery Princess and coming to Enchanted Princess in late January.

With the 360: An Extraordinary Experience, guests booked in suite accommodations are invited to embark on a six senses journey showcasing the spectacular hilltops of Santorini, Amalfi Coast, Barcelona and Provence. Through synchronised authentic storytelling, imagery, music, scents, cuisine and stunning visual film, guests are introduced to local ingredients, artisans, passionate purveyors, and culinary methods simultaneously mirrored with a seven-course gourmet experience, including wines that emerge from the story of each destination.

“360 is a fusion of master storytelling, world-class cuisine, visual entertainment and ground-breaking technology that manifests in what can only be described as an Extraordinary Experience,” said Princess President John Padgett. “360 is a remarkable adventure that immerses our guests into the compelling cultures and flavours of the Mediterranean in a 90-minute celebration of the senses.”

With nightly sittings, the cloaked venue accommodates 20 guests surrounded by LED walls in a circular format that places guests into featured destinations using stunning 4K cinematography. The Mediterranean takes centre stage as guests are drawn into the memories of a fellow traveller who relives her adventures and local connections made in each destination as her travel journal comes to life.

360: An Extraordinary Experience is configurable and adaptable, with the Mediterranean taking the debut spotlight. Venue personalisation is enabled by the OCEAN platform, the Internet of Things platform that powers the exclusive MedallionClass on all Princess ships. In addition, each guest receives a unique and limited “360” Princess Medallion that is only available to guests that have participated in the Extraordinary Experience.

Beloved actress and model Brooke Shields is renowned for her extensive modelling, film and TV careers, in addition to her latest entrepreneurial project ‘Beginning Is Now’. The global digital platform and brand inspire women over the age of 40 to live their fullest lives. She is the voice of Bethany, the voyager who takes guests on the sensory journey.

An experience that is as memorable as it is priceless, 360 is currently available exclusively for guests booked in suite accommodations on Discovery Princess and Enchanted Princess or for guests sailing on the Discovery Princess or Enchanted Princess that book a future cruise with suite accommodations on any Princess ship including Princess Premier at non-cancelable rates.

For more information, visit www.princess.com.

(Your Stories: Princess Cruises)