JW Marriott opens Khao Lak Suites

KHAO LAK, Thailand, 24 November 2022: JW Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands, will open the JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort Suites on 6 December 2022, at a beachside setting on southern Thailand’s Andaman coast 110 km north of Phuket island.

The 52 stylish two-bedroom suites range from 89 to 111 square metres. On the ground floor, pool access suites allow guests to step straight into the 2.4 km lagoon swimming pool, which claims to be the longest in Southeast Asia. The all-suites property shares the facilities of JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa, which includes a collection of 11 restaurants and bars.

The hotel group named Abhimanyu Singh, general manager of JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort Suites.