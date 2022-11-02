JLL expands Southeast Asia team

SINGAPORE, 3 November 2022: JLL names Luke Xie as director of hotel project services for Southeast Asia, based in Singapore.

The newly-created role coincides with the hotel industry recovery across the region as interest from value-add investors grows significantly, with many seeking opportunities to refurbish, reconfigure and rebrand existing assets.

As part of his role, Xie will partner closely with JLL’s regional energy and sustainability services team to meet the demand for shaping and implementing sustainability solutions from clients. He will also draw on the expertise of over 100 JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group members and 2,500 Projects & Development Services professionals in the region who have collectively completed over 200 major hotel renovation and construction projects.

Xie joins JLL from Oakwood, a leading provider of hotels and serviced apartments, where he was director of technical services. He led multiple teams and specialists in design and project work, including the Oakwood Premier Jakarta, Oakwood Hotel & Apartments Manila, Oakwood Premier Kuala Lumpur and Oakwood Suites Tiwanon, Bangkok.