BANGKOK, 14 November 2022: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, celebrates the reopening of Centara Anda Dhevi Resort & Spa Krabi on 15 November 2022 with a special ‘The Place to Be’ offer, welcoming guests back to its tropical hideaway.

With ‘The Place to Be’ reopening offer, guests can enjoy a variety of exciting perks, including up to 30% off the best available room rates, THB 500 resort credit to spend on Food & Beverage for stays of 2 consecutive nights and 20% discount on food at all outlets. Other benefits include late check-out and a complimentary room upgrade to the next room category, both of which are subject to availability.

Located steps away from the soft sands of Nopparat Thara and Ao Nang beaches, Centara Anda Dhevi Krabi offers the ideal base to explore Krabi’s tropical wonders, including world-class rock climbing, diving, and snorkelling cruises to nearby karst islands. At the resort, guests have access to an expansive 43-metre swimming pool complete with a swim-up bar, waterslide and direct pool access rooms. Kids can enjoy the children’s pool, while adults indulge in quiet time at the resort’s award-winning SPA Cenvaree or the fully-equipped fitness centre and steam room. Three delectable dining venues offer culinary experiences every guest will remember.

Guests can book and stay with ‘The Place To Be’ from 15 November 2022 to 30 June 2023. The offer also includes complimentary Wi-Fi, daily breakfast for two guests, and free stays for up to two children.

For reservations or more information, please contact the Centara Contact Centre at [email protected] and +66(0) 2101 1234, or via live chat.

(Your Stories: Centara Hotels & Resorts)