AirAsia flies Chiang Mai – Singapore

CHIANG MAI, 22 November 2022: AirAsia will add a new route, ‘Chiang Mai-Singapore’, effective 1 February 2023, flying every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The latest route brings even more options to the already popular city of Chiang Mai, where both domestic and international routes are resuming. AirAsia will deploy four aircraft to its Chiang Mai hub to meet strong travel demand growth during December and into the first quarter of 2023.

AirAsia Thailand chief executive officer Santisuk Klongchaiya confirmed in the airline’s announcement, “travel demand is increasing, and AirAsia is introducing a variety of new routes, focusing on international journeys to help boost the economy. Our latest addition, Chiang Mai-Singapore, will make AirAsia the provider of convenient travel to Singapore as it will be flying Don Mueang-Singapore three times daily, Phuket-Singapore once daily, and Chiang Mai-Singapore four times a week.”

Marking the introduction of Chiang Mai-Singapore, AirAsia is offering the “Endless Colors of Singapore” promotion. AirAsia members can fly the route for only THB3,390 one-way, while non-members will pay THB 3,430. Bookings for the special fare are open until 4 December 2022 for travel from 1 February 2023 only through the AirAsia Super App.

AirAsia’s Chiang Mai flight base will see its fleet grow to four aircraft this December, nearing its size before the Covid-19 pandemic. The base currently serves eight domestic routes from Chiang Mai to Bangkok (Don Mueang and Suvarnabhumi), Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Khon Kaen and Hua Hin, and five international routes from Chiang Mai to Hanoi and Danang, in Vietnam, Taipei, Taiwan, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and the latest addition Singapore.