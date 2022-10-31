Air Astana revives Asian flights

SINGAPORE, 1 November 2022: Air Astana will increase flights during its winter schedule that kicks off today and runs until 25 March 2023, featuring 27 international and 15 domestic routes.

The winter schedule sees frequencies increase to popular year-round destinations from Atyrau to Istanbul (three per week), Almaty to Phuket (daily), Almaty to Delhi (double daily) and Almaty to the Maldives (five per week).

Flights from Almaty to Istanbul will remain unchanged at 10 per week, while frequencies from Astana to Istanbul will increase to seven per week.

After a long break due to the pandemic, Air Astana resumed services between Almaty and Bangkok using the Airbus A321LR on 30 October 2022. Air Astana plans to launch twice-weekly services between Almaty and Medina (Saudi Arabia) in January 2023.

Seasonal flights will be suspended during the winter, including those to Bodrum, Batumi, Heraklion and Podgorica, but these services will be resumed in spring 2023. Flights from Astana to Tblisi will also be suspended during the winter timetable, while flights from Almaty to Tbilisi will be gradually reduced to three times a week.

In addition to schedule changes that match passenger demand during the winter, Air Astana continues to work on improving inflight services. This month, Air Astana will introduce additional IFE capabilities dedicated to passengers with impaired hearing and vision. This special selection will include movie releases from around the world and Kazakhstan with sound descriptions and subtitles. The IFE system will also offer a wide range of popular podcasts.

About Air Astana Group

Air Astana, a joint venture between Kazakhstan’s national wealth fund, Samruk Kazyna, and BAE Systems, is a full-service international and domestic carrier, with its low-cost division, FlyArystan. Established in 2002, the Air Astana Group operates 40 aircraft, comprising 32 Airbus A320/A321 family aircraft, three Boeing 767 and five Embraer E2.