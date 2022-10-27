If you’ve never been to this city in the south of Spain, now is the time to visit. You’ll fall in love with its incredible monuments like the cathedral (the largest Gothic-style cathedral in the world), the Torre del Oro tower and the Real Alcázar palace with its beautiful gardens. If you’ve already been to Seville, we propose you rediscover it in a new way: by bike. Why? Because the capital of Andalusia is among the Spanish cities with the most kilometres of bike lanes per inhabitant: 27.6 km per 100,000 inhabitants, to be exact.

Why Seville?

Discovering the magical city of Seville while exercising is a combination you’re going to love. We also have to mention its climate, which is pleasant all year round, and its location, which is at an average height of only seven metres above sea level. This makes the plan we’re suggesting even more appealing.

Most airlines allow you to travel with your bicycle, so enjoying Seville on two wheels won’t be a problem. The city even has a safe bike station where you can leave it. You can reserve a spot there through the PVerde app or on this website.

However, if you don’t have your bike or you would rather not take it with you on your trip, the Andalusian capital provides a wide range of places where you can hire a bicycle, including a public service run by the city council. You’ll find 250 bike stops open 24 hours daily, with over 2600 bicycles available.

You can buy a long-term or short-term pass, depending on how many days you’ll need to hire a bike. The public rental service also allows you to enjoy the first 30 minutes of cycling completely free of charge.

So, now you have your bike, how will you explore Seville and its surrounding areas? There are many routes you can take, depending on what interests you.

Seville’s bike lane network

Using an interactive map, you can check out all the bike lanes in the city and nearby towns. Beginning in the old town, specifically in Plaza Nueva square, you can cycle to the cathedral, speed past the Real Alcázar or cross the beautiful María Luisa park. Pick the route you like best.

You can also explore the Pablo de Olavide University campus, pause for a snack in the Macarena district or cross some of the most famous bridges in the city, such as Triana or San Telmo. The bike lanes link almost everywhere in the city, so all you need to do is pedal and let them take you on a journey to enjoy Seville. You can find four tourist routes created to ensure you get all the attractions here.

Route 1: the parks and the river. You’ll pass through 12 of the city’s most emblematic parks as you follow the course of the river.

Route 2: cultural heritage. You’ll get a snapshot view of all the historical monuments in Seville.

Route 3: contemporary architecture. You’ll discover almost 20 modern designs that complement the city’s cultural heritage.

Route 4: the Ibero-American Exposition of 1929. You’ll travel around the symbolic creations from the Universal Exposition held in 1929.

