SINGAPORE, 21 October 2022: Sabah Tourism Board is on a business mission to kick-start tourism recovery through B2B networking and negotiations with international tour operators attending the 15th ITB Asia.

During the three-day show that adopted an in-person format after a two-year gap, STB secured 34 advance appointments with travel-related companies around Asia. Additional business appointments materialised during the trade show sessions.

Sabah Tourism is highlighting Sabah as a “preferred Business Event destination” at this year’s show to encourage more international and national conferences, meetings, expos, and events to meet in Sabah.

“To encourage more business events in Sabah, STB is giving a financial incentive to national and international companies who fit the criteria and successfully hold their events in Sabah,” said Sabah Tourism Board chief marketing officer Tay Shu Lan.

Earlier this year, Sabah hosted the 2nd Asia Park Congress with over 1200 participants worldwide. Next month, Sabah will host the World Tourism Conference welcoming more than 700 participants during the 28 to 30 November event.

During ITB Asia, Sabah Tourism is also introducing Community Based Tourism to visiting prospects and reconnecting with travel trade executives after a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic situation.

For more information visit: www.sabahtourism.com.

(Your Stories: Sabah Tourism Board)