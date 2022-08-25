Phuket event calls for tourism rethink

PHUKET, 26 August 2022: PHIST, an influential sustainable hotel and tourism event, returns to an in-person format this September after a two-year pause delivering environmental social and governance workshops (ESG), green products and an expo.

Co-organised by the Phuket Hotels Association, Greenview and C9 Hotelworks, Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism (PHIST 5) will take place from 0900 to 1900, 26 September, at the integrated Angsana Laguna Phuket resort. The event is backed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Thailand Convention Exhibition Bureau (TCEB).

Now in its fifth year, PHIST 5 will bring together expert resources on forward-looking and practical applications to deliver sustainable tourism. A wide range of topics will cover ESG and circular economy to renewable energy and EV transport. Experts will address issues concerning green financing for hotels, sustainable tech start-ups, cannabis tourism, environmental education and how to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint.

“The global pandemic has created the most significant opportunity for tourism to rethink, reimagine and act for a sustainable future,” said C9 Hotelworks managing director Bill Barnett a key player behind the success of PHIST’s five editions. “The pandemic is a catalyst for key stakeholders across Thailand and Southeast Asia to gather together and frame ideas, create conversations, and ignite inspiration to play it forward for future generations.”

To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/phuket-hotels-for-islands-sustaining-tourism-phist-5-tickets-300536220927

(Source: C9 Hotelworks)