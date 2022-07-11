PATA and GBTA host APAC Travel Summit

BANGKOK, 12 July 2022: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) in partnership with the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) will host the first-ever PATA & GBTA APAC Travel Summit from 8 to 12 December at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, Thailand.

The joint event will address sustainability and best practices in tourism, MICE, and corporate travel. Themed “Defining a Responsible, Sustainable Future for Business, Tourism and MICE”, will target regional and global travel suppliers, including top airlines, hotel and ground/car rental brands, and MICE and corporate travel decision-makers.

“We are delighted to be working with GBTA in bringing together both of our industry networks to share insights and discuss opportunities and best practices for the responsible and sustainable growth of the travel and tourism industry,” said PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera.

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) is a business travel trade organisation with a network of more than 28,000 travel professionals and 125,000 active contacts. Headquartered in the Washington DC area with operations on six continents, GBTA’s members manage more than USD345 billion of global business travel and meetings expenditures annually.

“The path to recovery for the global travel industry continues for tourism and business travel. However, there’s also the opportunity and need to create a better, more sustainable way forward to serve the industry and the planet. We are pleased to join forces with PATA to bring to event attendees the important insights, learnings and discussions on what a sustainable future might look like and the actions that we can take in the region and across the globe to get there,” said GBTA CEO Suzanne Neufang.