ITB returns to in-person show format

SINGAPORE, 27 July 2022: Now in its 15th year, ITB Asia will again be held as an in-person event at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, from 19 to 21 October.

The leading trade fair for Asia’s travel industry will bring together global leading brands and companies across MICE, Corporate, Leisure and Travel Technology, providing a unique opportunity and platform for the industry to rebuild, reconnect and answer questions about how the travel industry is restarting. The three-day conference and exhibition are co-located with MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia.

The organisers announced the Saudi Tourism Authority as the official partner country and Berlin Brandenburg Airport as the official partner airport. Marina Bay Sands continues as the official partner hotel.

ITB Asia will see strong participation from the National Tourism Organisations (NTOs), Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs) and Convention Bureaus (CVBs). Among this year’s exhibitors are Busan Tourism Organisation, Business Events Perth, Chonburi Provincial Administration Organization, Czech Tourism Authority, Dubrovnik Tourist Board, Gyeonggi Tourism Organization, Istanbul Airport, Japan National Tourism Organization, Korea Tourism Organization, Latvian Investment and Development Agency, Malta Tourism Authority, MEET Taiwan, Papua New Guinea Tourism Promotion Authority, Penang Global Tourism, Rovaniemi, Sabah Tourism Board, Sapporo Convention Bureau, Sarawak Tourism Board, Saudi Tourism Authority, Saxony Tourism Germany, Seoul Tourism Organization, Singapore Tourism Board, Taipei City Government, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Tourism Promotions Board Philippines, Vanuatu Tourism, visitBerlin, Visit Brussels, Visit Estonia, Visit Finland, Visit Guam, Visit Iceland, Visit Maldives, Visit Monaco, Visit Sarajevo, and Zagreb Tourist Board.

In addition to the NTOs and RTOs, the show also welcomes hotels & resorts, including Arctic Hotel Collection, BWH Hotel Group, Far East Hospitality Management, Frasers Hospitality, Ishin Hotels Grou, Meliá Hotels International, Pan Pacific Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, Tokyu Hotels, Vega Hotels, Worldwide Hotels and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The show is expected to attract more than 13,000 travel professionals at Asia’s largest travel trade show, bringing attendees from the MICE, Corporate, Leisure and Travel Technology sectors together for business, networking and top-notch conferences.

For more information on ITB Asia 2022, visit www.itb-asia.com.

Floorplan and exhibitor list can be found on: itb-community.com/itbasia2022/floorplan/.