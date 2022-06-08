SINGAPORE, 8 June 2022: Outrigger Hospitality Group’s luxury vacation property, Honua Kai Resort & Spa, located between the Pacific Ocean and West Maui Mountains in Hawaii, has unveiled an exclusive land, sea and sky experience for discerning travellers.

The Royal Collection Luxury Experience allows guests to discover the magic of Maui on a private charter catamaran and helicopter tour, with premium ground transfers to each of the activities. Guests come back to one of the Royal Collection suites, each with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private barbecue grill on the balcony.

“After a day of exploring the natural beauty of the island by private helicopter and luxury catamaran, the deluxe three-bedroom suites at Honua Kai Resort & Spa are an idyllic way to convene, relax and enjoy a spectacular vacation experience,” said Outrigger’s senior vice president, global sales Chris Riccardi.

For the last 11 years, the Outrigger-managed units at Honua Kai Resort & Spa have been American Automobile Association Four-Diamond recipients. The property is heralded for its premium grounds, extensive amenities and top-notch hospitality.

Travellers looking for epic, once-in-a-lifetime experiences can enjoy all that Maui has to offer when booking their stay in the Royal Collection Suites. Guests can expect bucket-list-worthy tours of Maui, amenities and plenty of photo opportunities.

The Royal Collection Luxury Experience includes:

Chauffeured transfers in style: Guests travel first-class from the Honua Kai Resort & Spa by premium ground transportation services, ensuring that everyone arrives refreshed and ready to explore.

Bird’s eye view helicopter ride: The Maui Spectacular Experience features the most magnificent views of West Maui valleys, rainforest and waterfalls, with the flight operated by renowned Blue Hawaiian Helicopter. As a bonus, travellers land in a remote location at Ulupalakua Ranch, on the slopes of Mt. Haleakalā, to experience natural Hawaii in all its glory.

A wind-in-your-sails catamaran trip: Travellers can kick off their sandals and relax on a 2.5-hour sailing charter. When visiting between December and March, lucky guests can spot majestic humpback whales performing acrobatics and breaching in the ‘Au‘au channel.

The Royal Collection Suites offer premium amenities in modern, spacious settings to provide accommodations for luxury travel enthusiasts. Every suite in the collection includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large lanai (balcony) with a barbecue. The full kitchen and living room space provide opportunities for families and friends to connect and then retreat to the comfort of their room.

The four distinct suite options include:

King Kamehameha Suite: Fit for a king, and totalling more than 278 sqm, this suite provides panoramic views of the ocean and a comfortable outdoor living space overlooking swimming pools and Duke’s Beach House.

Luana Garden Villas: Luana, or “Happiness” is embodied in these townhouse-style villas offering guests their private garden oasis. Each villa offers more than 185 sqm of interior living and 46 sqm of outdoor space with a private garage and entryway.

Ali’i Suite: Named after the traditional nobility of the Hawaiian islands, this suite is 250 sqm, with indoor and outdoor space offering partial ocean views overlooking a pool, Duke’s Beach House and exquisitely landscaped grounds.

Pi’ilani Suite: Translating to “Ascent to Heaven,” these suites are located on higher floors, where guests can enjoy 306 sqm of indoor and outdoor space overlooking the inner courtyard and pools with sweeping ocean views.

The new Royal Collection Luxury Experience entails a five-night stay, with rates starting at US$2,799 (£2232/€2619) per night. This includes a private helicopter tour, customised catamaran experience and roundtrip transportation for up to six people.

To reserve the exclusive Royal Collection Luxury Experience, call +1 855 707-2585, email specres@outrigger.com or contact your preferred wholesale partner.

(Your Stories: Outrigger Hospitality Group)