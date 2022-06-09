SINGAPORE, 9 June 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, a leading global cruise company which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, is expanding its commitment to responsible sourcing practices, including the legal, ethical and humane treatment of animals within its supply chain.

In support of the company’s global sustainability programme, Sail & Sustain, the company has strengthened its efforts with new standards and goals to promote animal welfare and sustainable sourcing across four key areas: chicken, eggs, pork and seafood.

“We are pleased to strengthen our commitment to animal welfare and responsible sourcing with concrete goals around chicken, eggs, pork and seafood. We recognise our responsibility to be good corporate citizens and our unique position to drive a positive impact across our supply chain,” said Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd president and chief executive officer Frank Del Rio. “We do not plan to stop here, and we will continue to engage with our diverse suppliers worldwide to promote and encourage sustainable practices, including animal welfare.”

Animal welfare is important to the company and its stakeholders, and the company encourages its suppliers to implement procedures to prevent the mistreatment of animals.

Current goals

100% target for chicken purchased from suppliers in the US and Canada who meet GAP standards by 2024. The company is currently phasing in updated purchasing policies for chicken using standards from the Global Animal Partnership (GAP). These standards define humane treatment for chicken housing and processing. By 2024, we plan to have all chicken purchased in the US, and Canada sourced from suppliers who meet GAP standards.

100% target for cage-free eggs from US suppliers by the end of 2025. For laying hens, cage-free confinement systems are considered to be more humane as they allow greater freedom of movement and space to express more natural behaviours than conventional methods. That’s why the company continues to identify and encourage U.S.-based suppliers to use cage-free environments for their hens.

100% target for gestation crate-free pork by 2025. The company is actively engaging with its suppliers to source only pork products that have been raised without the use of gestation crates.

100% certified sustainable seafood by 2025. The company has made strong progress in purchasing all seafood from certified sustainable sources. More than half of its worldwide seafood purchases were certified by a recognised certification authority, such as the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), and the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), or the Global Aquaculture Alliance (GAA), in 2019.

“Our strong and diverse supply chain, consisting of nearly 20,000 global suppliers, form the underpinnings of our day-to-day operations,” said Carl Robie, executive vice president of supply chain and logistics of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

“It’s a natural step for us to align all levels of our business with our global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain, and we are pleased to formally define our Animal Welfare Commitment and outline our overall Responsible Sourcing Mission Statement. Through these initiatives, we can ensure responsible sourcing practices will remain deeply rooted across our entire organisation.”

The company is working with suppliers to increase the availability of cage-free eggs, GAP-certified chicken, gestation crate-free pork and certified sustainable seafood. If the supply needed to reach these goals is not available, the company will continue to work with our supplier partners to continue expanding product availability to meet demand. The company plans to provide progress updates against these goals in its annual Environmental, Social & Governance report.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.

