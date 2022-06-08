Airbnb revenue to the rescue

BANGKOK, 8 June 2022: Airbnb is releasing the first results from its latest survey* of hosts and guests worldwide, focusing on its findings from Thailand.

Hosts surveyed in Thailand, who used the platform last year, provided insights into how Airbnb hosts are using their income in a time of soaring inflation, emerging as key contributors to the local economy, and building strong people connections.

Mitigating Rising Costs with Hosting

As external forces pushed inflation higher around the world last year, income earned through hosting became essential for navigating higher prices for hosts in Thailand.

In response to a question about why they host their space on Airbnb:

Almost 35%t of hosts surveyed in Thailand said one of the reasons they host is to earn money to help cover the rising cost of living;

Nearly a third said they host to earn money to make ends meet;

Over half said they host to earn extra spending money;

Almost half said they host to earn money to grow their business.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), the Food Price Index steadily increased last year, up to an all-time high in March 2022**. Against the backdrop of higher prices for everyday goods, nearly 45% of Thai hosts surveyed said they use the income earned through hosting to buy food and other necessities that have become more expensive. In Thailand, most hosts surveyed stated that they use the money earned through hosting to improve their homes.

Hosts surveyed also indicated that they expect that income earned through hosting will become more critical. Over 45% say they expect to become more reliant on host income in 12 months.

In addition, to revenue from guests and their local spending, Thai hosts surveyed contribute to Thailand’s tourism income.

Almost two-thirds of those surveyed say that they hire support staff such as professional cleaners.

Hosts also like to share recommendations with guests about restaurants and cafes (85%), outdoor sites and activities (two thirds), lesser-known areas and places to visit (60%), and shops and boutiques (almost half), amongst others.

In fact, more than three-quarters of Thai hosts surveyed recommended places to visit in and around their Airbnb neighbourhood to guests.

People to People Connection – Hosting to meet people from different cultures.

Almost 35% of hosts surveyed in Thailand are hosting on Airbnb to meet people worldwide. Nearly one-third of the hosts surveyed want to connect with people from different countries to learn about their culture and share more about Thai culture.

*Based on a survey of 87,070 Airbnb listings booked between 1 June 2021 and 31 December 2021. All additional host-centric survey data in this report originates from this survey.

**https://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/foodpricesindex/en