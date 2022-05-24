Thailand ranks high in Airbnb’s latest survey

BANGKOK, 24 May 2022: Encouraged by the ongoing India-Thailand air travel bubble and the easing of entry rules, more Indians are heading for Thailand.

The latest YouGov research commissioned by Airbnb reveals that more than 70% of Indians polled said they were excited about being able to travel internationally, and almost 50% are considering travelling to Asia Pacific destinations. Thailand is one of the most searched destinations.

Indians are ready to travel internationally again, with 75% of those surveyed claiming they would book a trip in the foreseeable future.

More than a third are planning to do this within the next six months. Almost three-quarters of working Indians say they’d consider combining work and travel, underscoring the fundamental changes in how people are living and working since the pandemic.

“As border restrictions gradually ease across many countries in the region, we’re seeing a lot of enthusiasm for cross-border travel. After being unable to travel abroad for so long, travellers are excited to take that long-awaited overseas trip – something we’ve seen reflected in searches on Airbnb,” said Airbnb general manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, Amanpreet Bajaj.

“Thailand has always been one of the most popular destinations for Indians. The Thai Government’s recent lifting of all testing requirements pre-travel and on arrival is great news for both Indian travellers and Thai tourism.”

Airbnb’s promotions to Indian travellers recommend luxury villa getaways, treehouses and eco-friendly resorts in popular tourist destinations such as Phuket, Samui, Krabi, Pha Ngan Island in Surat Thani and Mae Hong Son and Chiang Mai provinces in North Thailand.