TCI releases its first Impact Report

SINGAPORE, 23 May 2022: Global travel group Travel Corporation has released its first official Impact Report, detailing progress against its 11 sustainability goals launched in September 2020.

How We Tread Right (HWTR) is part of TTC’s five-year sustainability strategy to ensure all 41 award brands within the group achieve the 11 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) while advancing the shared ethos of the ‘Make Travel Matter’ initiative.

“This first, and future Impact Reports, allow us to evaluate the progress we’re making as a company as well as individual brands, so we can track our increasing achievements and acknowledge the areas that need more work,” says Travel Corporation’s chief sustainability Officer Shannon Guihan

“TTC recognises the growing expectation from guests across global markets who want to make responsible choices and travel more sustainably, including supporting local communities and reducing environmental impacts. Travellers are seeking a meaningful holiday experience with the guidance of a knowledgeable Travel Advisor.

“With the upcoming Stockholm+50 international environmental conference convened by the United Nations General Assembly, issues include climate change, sustainable food production, and animal

welfare. They are global issues which require urgent action,” adds Travel Corporation chairman Brett Tollman.

“In sharing our blueprint to do better, we hope to engage our industry to join the fight against these critical planetary challenges, as it’s only in working together with clear intent that we can truly make travel a force for good and safeguard our planet for future travellers,” he concluded.

TTC and its 41 brands address sustainability in two key ways through HWTR, its sustainability strategy featuring 11 SMART goals, and its TreadRight Foundation, which supports the advancement of these goals through giving. Key takeaways from the Impact Report highlighting cumulative progress against TTC’s 11 sustainability goals from September 2020 through December 2021 include:

PLANET

• Developed net-zero targets aligned with the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), currently under review and will be shared later in 2022.

• Contiki announced their carbon neutral trips as of 1 January 2022.

• Switched nine additional properties to 100% renewable electricity.

• Reduced printed brochures by 88 per cent from 2019.

PEOPLE

• Introduced 554 ‘Make Travel Matter’ Experiences across TTC itineraries, educational experiences designed to advance the UNSDGs, positively impacting and supporting the people and communities they visit.

WILDLIFE

• Assessed 400+ wildlife experiences to ensure 100 per cent compliance with the TCI Animal Welfare Policy.

The full Impact Report is available here: impact.treadright.org/progress

About The Travel Corporation:

The Travel Corporation (TTC) is a highly successful stable, and solvent family-owned and passionately run international group of 41 award-winning brands, celebrating our first 100th Anniversary in 2020.