Jetstar to increase flights to Indonesia

SINGAPORE, 24 May 2022: In response to Indonesia’s decision to end pre-flight and on arrival testing requirements, Jetstar Asia will increase flights from Singapore to key Indonesian destinations to meet pent-up travel demand.

Jetstar Asia welcomed the news that Indonesia has removed pre-departure COVID-19 testing for vaccinated travellers entering Indonesia.

Visitors to Indonesia no longer need to show a negative RT or PCR test result if they are free of any Covid-19 symptoms and have a normal body temperature. Travellers must still show their vaccination certificates and download Indonesia’s tracing application.

Jetstar Asia currently operates up to 23 services from Singapore to Jakarta, Denpasar and Surabaya but will revise its schedule to operate up to 27 services in the coming weeks.

It will offer up to three daily services to Jakarta, daily services to Denpasar and up to five weekly services to Surabaya. These increases are subject to regulatory approval.

Jetstar Asia CEO Bara Pasupathi commented: “Before the pandemic and travel restrictions, Singaporeans rated as one of the top three nationalities visiting Indonesia every year. With 92% of Singaporeans now fully vaccinated, the announcement is welcome news, as one of the final barriers to cross-border travel between Singapore and Indonesia is removed.”

One-way sale fares from Singapore to Jakarta start from SGD87, Surabaya from SGD121 and Denpasar from SGD183.