TG lops hospital costs for ROP members

BANGKOK, 29 April 2022: Thai Airways International is partnering with Bangkok’s Bumrungrad International Hospital to offer THAI Royal Orchid Plus members who travel with THAI or THAI Smile Airways discounts on medical and wellness services.

ROP members receive the benefits by presenting their THAI or THAI Smile (four-digit flight code) ticket or boarding pass showing they have travelled within the past six months and their ROP card, ID card, or passport.

Benefits include a 20% discount on outpatient services, a 40% discount on inpatient rooms, a 10 to 20% discount on participating VitalLife programmes and 15% discounts on participating Esperance programmes.

The offers apply to members registering for treatments or programmes under the VitalLife Scientific Wellness Centre and Esperance Integrative Cancer Clinic from 1 May to 31 December 2022.

THAI director of customer & marketing department, Kittiphong Sansomboon added: “THAI and Bumrungrad are confident the partnership will fulfil ROP members’ lifestyle and interests especially science-based wellness, which is a growing trend.”