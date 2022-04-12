SINGAPORE 13 April 2022: Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) announced Tuesday the return to service of Pride of America, the only cruise ship to sail Hawai’i year-round.

NCL’s Pride of America, the fifteenth ship in its fleet to return to service, sails weekly seven-day, roundtrip voyages from Honolulu, providing guests nearly 100 hours of port time and the ability to explore four islands in a week’s span. The itinerary includes overnights in Maui and Kauai, allowing for more immersive experiences on land and unforgettable sights of the Nāpali Coast. NCL has two remaining ships that will be returning to service, both in early May, which will complete the Company’s Great Cruise Comeback.

“Being the only cruise line to sail year-round from Hawai’i, we’re thrilled to be back at last,” said Norwegian Cruise Line President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Sommer. “Pride of America will once again offer thoroughly immersive itineraries and deeply authentic experiences that support business and tourism in Hawai’i while providing travellers with everything they seek from a vacation in paradise.”

“Hawai’i is one of the most popular destinations amongst our Asian guests, for a good reason. With Hawai’i cruises recommencing this week and sailing throughout the year, our award-winning itinerary aboard Pride of America is the ideal escape for Asian travellers who can’t wait to set sail again,” said Braydon Holland, NCL Senior Director, Asia. “No one does Hawai’i like NCL, and now that international travel is back on the agenda, cruisers can also take advantage of incredible savings of 70% on the second guest and our popular five bonus offers.”







Pride of America set sail on 9 April and is available to book through December 2025. Weekly voyages depart Honolulu every Saturday.

NCL’s fleetwide redeployment continues in partnership with local governments and is guided by the robust protocols of the company’s Sail Safe Health and Safety programme, which at its cornerstone requires that all guests ages twelve and over, as well as all crew, must be fully vaccinated to embark on all NCL voyages for the foreseeable future. Guests who are eleven years of age and under are welcome aboard unvaccinated, and it is the responsibility of the guest’s guardian to be aware of any local protocols and travel restrictions in place at the visiting destinations at the time of sailing. Working with the leading experts of the SailSAFE Global Health and Wellness Council, the robust protocols will be regularly evaluated and modified as needed, making science-based decisions to protect guests, crew and the destinations it visits. As protocols evolve and additional information becomes available, updates will be published at www.ncl.com/sail-safe.

For more information about the company’s award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call NCL Hong Kong at +852 800 901 951 or visit www.ncl.com.

