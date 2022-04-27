CWT makes changes at the top

SINGAPORE, 27 April 2022: CWT, a global travel B2B management platform, confirmed this week that the company’s CEO, Michelle McKinney Frymire will step down this week.

She makes way for the president and chief commercial officer Patrick Andersen to take over the role of president and chief executive officer effective 1 May 2022. He will also serve on the company’s board of directors.

“Leading CWT through such a critical phase in its evolution has been a great honour,” said Frymire. “We have made substantial achievements during extraordinary times, and I am grateful to our global team and customers for their trust and supportive partnership. Now, with a strong financial foundation in place, CWT is positioned to accelerate its growth plan, and I’m pleased to pass the baton to Patrick.”

Before taking on the role of president and chief commercial officer, Andersen served as chief strategy officer and, before that, president of the Americas.

Since joining the company in 2008, he has managed and overseen several industry-defining initiatives, including the launch of myCWT China, expanding RoomIt by CWT, and developing innovative long-term GDS technology partnership agreements.