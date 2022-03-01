THAI prepares for evacuation flights

BANGKOK, 1 March 2022: Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Thai Airways International Public Company (THAI), is providing support for the government’s mission to evacuate Thai citizens from Ukraine.

THAI, in a statement Monday, said it was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide evacuation flights to bring citizens home from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the airline has re-routed its European operations to avoid passing through Ukraine airspace, which will add at least one hour to the flight time.

THAI flies to seven destinations in Europe

Bangkok – London: six weekly flights.

Bangkok – Copenhagen: three weekly flights.

Bangkok – Frankfurt: daily flights.

Bangkok – Paris: twice-weekly flights.

Bangkok – Zurich: three weekly flights.

Bangkok – Stockholm: three weekly flights.

Bangkok – Brussels: twice-weekly flights.