TAT wins China travel trade awards

BANGKOK, 11 February 2022: Tourism Authority of Thailand offices in China received multiple awards for proactive marketing and excellent industry support in 2021, including ‘best partner’ and ‘excellent partner’ honours.

Awards presented to the TAT offices in China were:

2021 The Best Partner” Award from OTA Fliggy;

2021 The Best Partner” Award from OTA Lvmama;

2021 Excellent Partner” Award from Tuniu;

Best Partner in 2021” Award from Juneyao Airlines;

Best Diversified Tourist Destination” Award from Traveling Scope Magazine;

Annual Influence Overseas Tourism Bureau” Award from Ydncn.com.

Despite the two-year outbound travel lockdown that still continues in 2022, TAT offices in Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Kunming, and Shanghai have been flying the flag actively promoting Thailand through continuous cooperation with the tourism sector in China.

This has included joint promotion activities with OTAs, public relations on the progress of Thailand’s reopening to international tourism, and creating online, print content and feature articles on Thailand and its myriad of attractions.

TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing – Asia and South Pacific Tanes Petsuwan said: “Based on opinion polls that included travel agents selling Thailand as a destination and prominent consumer magazines’ choice of content, these awards show that Thailand continues to be a popular holiday choice capturing the hearts of tourists from throughout China.”

There are plans in the pipeline to negotiate a travel bubble or vaccinated travel lane with China, but as it stands now, there is very little clarity on a reopening date for outbound travel for both individuals and tour groups. Macau is the only territory that currently welcomes travellers from China.

(Yours Stories: TAT)