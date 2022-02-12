SINGAPORE 11 February 2022: Princess Cruises announced a brand new 2022 summer season of cruises roundtrip from the Port of Los Angeles; the line’s first-ever summer season to Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.

Cruises start 25 June 2022 on Sapphire Princess and will take guests on 16 cruises ranging from four to 16 days, including a five-day getaway for the 4 July holiday.

On sale 16 February 12022, the cruise line with the longest history sailing from the Port of Los Angeles is offering its summer season of sailings onboard Sapphire Princess. The 2,670-guest MedallionClass cruise ship features more than 700 balconies, world-class dining and dazzling entertainment. Plus, guests can choose from a variety of curated shore excursions in every port to soak up the local sights, culture and cuisine.

Sapphire Princess itineraries include:

NEW Mexican Riviera with La Paz – seven-day cruises with stops in Cabo San Lucas, La Paz and Ensenada. Departure dates: 25 June and 3 September 2022.

– seven-day cruises with stops in Cabo San Lucas, La Paz and Ensenada. Departure dates: 25 June and 3 September 2022. Mexican Riviera with Puerto Vallarta – seven-day cruises with visits to Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada. Departure dates: 30 July and 17 September 2022.

– seven-day cruises with visits to Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada. Departure dates: 30 July and 17 September 2022. Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez – 10-day cruises featuring an overnight stay in Cabo San Lucas with La Paz, Loreto and Puerto Vallarta. Departure dates: 24 September and 23 October 2022.

– 10-day cruises featuring an overnight stay in Cabo San Lucas with La Paz, Loreto and Puerto Vallarta. Departure dates: 24 September and 23 October 2022. Classic California Coast – seven-day cruises featuring an overnight in San Francisco with San Diego and Ensenada. Departure dates: 23 July, 27 August and 10 September 2022.

– seven-day cruises featuring an overnight in San Francisco with San Diego and Ensenada. Departure dates: 23 July, 27 August and 10 September 2022. Hawaiian Islands – 15- and 16-day cruises with stops in Hilo, Honolulu, Kauai (Nawiliwili), Maui (Kahului) and Ensenada. Cruise dates: 7 July (16 days), 11 August (16 days), 4 October (15 days) and 2 November 2022 (15 days).

– 15- and 16-day cruises with stops in Hilo, Honolulu, Kauai (Nawiliwili), Maui (Kahului) and Ensenada. Cruise dates: 7 July (16 days), 11 August (16 days), 4 October (15 days) and 2 November 2022 (15 days). West Coast Getaway with San Francisco – five-day cruises featuring San Francisco and Ensenada. Departure dates: 2 July (with late-night stay in San Francisco on the 4 th of July) and 6 August 2022.

– five-day cruises featuring San Francisco and Ensenada. Departure dates: 2 July (with late-night stay in San Francisco on the 4 of July) and 6 August 2022. West Coast Getaway with San Diego – four-day cruise to San Diego and Ensenada. Cruise departs on 19 October 2022.





Sapphire Princess offers Princess MedallionClass Vacations which begins with the Medallion™ wearable, a quarter-sized device that enables everything from expedited contactless boarding to locating loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as enhanced service like having whatever guests need, delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the ship. In addition, guests can share their favorite cruise moments using MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, as well as stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely anywhere on the ship, quickly post content and stream favorite movies and shows.

Sapphire Princess had previously also homeported in Singapore from 2014 to 2020.