AirAsia Super App slashes ex-KL fares

KUALA LUMPUR, 22 February 2022: AirAsia offers a 30% discount on all AirAsia Malaysia flights (code AK) from now until 27 February, which can be booked by clicking ‘Flights’ on the AirAsia Super App.

In support of efforts to further boost domestic travel and in preparation for the imminent reopening of international borders, the promotion is available for the travel period from 28 February to 30 September 2022.

AirAsia Super App users can use this opportunity to make domestic holiday plans to popular destinations such as Langkawi, Penang, Kota Kinabalu, Kuching, Miri, Phuket and many more via the widest network in Malaysia with 45 domestic routes. Super App users can also pay with their AirAsia points by clicking on the option during checkout.

Passengers can also enjoy 10% off on AirAsia X Malaysia (flight code D7) flight from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney from now until 27 February for the travel period from 21 February to 22 March 2022.

There are also discounts of up to 50% when booking fares and hotels in a single transaction.

Travellers seeking accommodation deals outside of the airfare offer can also enjoy a 20% discount on any hotels booked on the AirAsia Super App until 27 February 2022.