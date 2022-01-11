Qatar launches global sale campaign

BANGKOK, 11 January 2022: Qatar Airways celebrates its 25th anniversary by launching a global sales campaign for passengers in Thailand, offering great savings of up to 25% on flight tickets.

This is in addition to special savings on seat selection, extra baggage allowance, hotel bookings and car rental for a five-day campaign period starting from 11 to 17 January 2022.

Passengers joining the airline’s award-winning loyalty programme, Privilege Club, using the enrolment promo code FLYQR22, will instantly earn an additional 2,500 bonus Qmiles in celebration of Qatar Airways 25th Anniversary. Travellers can experience Qatar Airways’ award-winning services and utilise the special promotion with guaranteed flexibility* on Business and Economy Class with savings of up to 25%* fares starting from 17,230THB on an expanding network of more than 140 destinations across Asia, Europe, Middle East and the Americas.

The Global Sale 25th Anniversary Campaign is valid on all Qatar Airways flights for travel until 31 October 2022.