Emirates flies charters to Russia

DUBAI, UAE, 23 March 2020 – Due to the temporary suspension of air services between Russia and UAE, Emirates has temporarily suspended its operations to Russia until 30 June 2020.

To facilitate the return of travellers whose journeys were disrupted, Emirates will operate charter flights to Moscow and St. Petersburg through to 29 March.

Only Russian nationals will be allowed to travel on these special flights from Dubai to Moscow and St. Petersburg and the return Emirates flights will only be open to non-Russian nationals.

Flight schedules up to 29 March:

Dubai to Moscow: EK133 departs at 9:15hrs and arrives at 13:45hrs.

EK133 departs at 9:15hrs and arrives at 13:45hrs. Moscow to Dubai: EK134 departs at 17:00hrs and arrives at 23:15hrs.

Applicable up to 25 March and 27 to 29 March 2020:

Dubai to St. Petersburg: EK 175 departs at 15:30hrs and arrives at 20:45hrs.

EK 175 departs at 15:30hrs and arrives at 20:45hrs. St. Petersburg to Dubai: EK 176 departs at 23:25hrs and arrives at 6:35hrs.

Travellers may contact their travel agents or local Emirates office to book these flights. http://www.emirates.com