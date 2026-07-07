Radisson launches AI-powered price matching

BRUSSELS, 8 July 2026: Radisson Hotel Group has launched a leading AI-powered, real-time hotel price-matching technology, redefining how travellers book direct online.

The new feature automatically detects lower publicly available rates for Radisson Hotel Group properties on third-party booking platforms.

It instantly matches them on RadissonHotels.com — removing the need for guests to submit claims or screenshots, or to wait for manual approval.

Unlike traditional best-rate guarantee programmes, which require customers to identify lower rates and complete a manual claims process, price matching automatically verifies and applies eligible lower rates in real time.

Real-time pricing

When a guest discovers a lower rate for a Radisson Hotel Group property on an online travel agency (OTA) or a search engine such as Google Hotels, the AI-powered system automatically verifies the discrepancy and matches eligible lower publicly available rates, redirecting the user to the hotel’s website without the need for any further interaction.

The feature is live across all Radisson Hotel Group properties worldwide and currently covers rates from leading OTAs, including Booking.com, Expedia, Hotels.com, Agoda, Priceline, Trip.com and MakeMyTrip.

(Source: Radisson Hotel Group)