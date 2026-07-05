AirAsia checks potential for regional flights to Hua Hin

HUA HIN, Thailand, 6 July 2026: Thai AirAsia, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Ministry of Transport, held a consultation meeting last week with 60 tourism business operators in Hua Hin and Cha-am to study the feasibility of opening an international route from Hua Hin Airport.

Photo credit: AirAsia. Thai AirAsia checks the potential for regional flights to Hua Hin Airport with local tourism leaders in Hua Hin.

Key standouts conclusions

International direct flight routes could be established to Singapore, Taipei, Shanghai, and Kuala Lumpur.

The target tourist groups include families of three to five people and honeymoon couples.

Golf/water sports activities and wellness spa are the top attractions, as well as promoting regional events

However, the successful establishment of regional flights to Hua Hin from key regional cities and aviation gateways would require the government and airport operators to increase benefits and incentives for airlines and tourism operators to attract tourists, including reduced fees at the Hua Hin Airport.

Priority tasks

Developing infrastructure and improving transportation links within and between cities would be required, along with Investment projects to create new tourist attractions in the area.

Proactive marketing efforts, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) overseas offices, will be undertaken to promote flight routes and the city of Hua Hin to a wider audience.

AirAsia will use the information received to study further and consider opening international routes in the future.

Thai AirAsia CEO, Pairach Pornpatthananangkoon, acknowledged the government’s push to advance policies to stimulate the economy and distribute income to the regions by upgrading transportation and tourism infrastructure, particularly the development of Hua Hin Airport to accommodate international flights fully,

“Currently, AirAsia operates four domestic flights per week on the Hua Hin-Chiang Mai route from Hua Hin Airport, and will increase this to daily direct flights in October. We are very pleased to be the first airline to study and reopen international routes, in line with the government’s development plan. We are confident that Hua Hin will become a popular destination for the international market, as it caters to both mainstream and premium markets, offering unique health and sports tourism activities,” said Pairach.

(Source: AirAsia)