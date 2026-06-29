Barai experience unfolds in Hua Hin

BANGKOK, 30 June 2026: Set on the broad sandy beachfront of Khao Takiab, The Barai Hua Hin has officially opened adjacent to the Hyatt Regency Hua Hin, marking the arrival of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Thailand.

The 98-room beachfront wellness resort brings together Thai healing traditions, locally inspired design and the spirit of Sanook—the Thai expression for the joy of living.

The Barai Hua Hin. Four elements: Water, Fire, Earth and Air

As the brand’s first property in Thailand, The Barai Hua Hin introduces a new chapter in luxury wellness, where heritage, architecture, and personalised experiences converge into a single, distinctive destination.

“The Barai first opened as a spa 20 years ago and earned international recognition for its restorative treatments. Today, it has evolved into a boutique beachfront wellness resort while preserving its legacy of Thai hospitality and holistic wellbeing”, said Barai Hua Hin, General Manager Marco Avitabile.

“At the Barai Hua Hin, every stay is designed to unfold at the guest’s own rhythm. Our philosophy is rooted in Sanook, the belief that joy, ease and delight should be part of life’s most meaningful moments. Whether guests come for deep rest, movement, spa rituals, culinary discovery or time by the sea, we invite them to experience renewal in a way that feels personal, memorable and entirely their own.”

Architecture

Designed by renowned Thai architect Lek Mathar Bunnag, The Barai Hua Hin reinterprets Thai heritage through a contemporary architectural language inspired by the four elements: Water, Fire, Earth and Air. Sculptural forms, shaded corridors, tranquil courtyards and reflective water features encourage guests to slow down and reconnect. The resort also features two distinctive swimming pools: the Forest Pool, nestled within lush tropical surroundings, and the Beach Pool overlooking the Gulf of Thailand.

The resort offers 98 rooms and suites, including 27 suites and two two-bedroom penthouses. Each accommodation has been thoughtfully designed to embrace the surrounding tropical landscape through generous living spaces, expansive balconies, deep soaking tubs and rainforest showers. Higher-category suites further elevate the experience with butler service, expansive terraces, in-suite rituals and daily massage inclusions for guests seeking greater privacy and personalisation.

At the heart of the resort is The Barai Spa, named after the ancient barays that once sustained daily life in historic empires. Wellness extends beyond the spa into the two-storey Wellness Hub, which features a 24-hour fitness studio, yoga studio, holistic zone and wellness shop.

Guided by the resort’s elemental philosophy, guests are invited to explore Earth for grounding, Water for release, Air for vitality and Fire for momentum. Signature wellness pathways include Women’s Health, Sleep Recovery, Back Care, Longevity, Emotional Wellbeing and Heart Health, with each programme supported by a personalised wellness map.

Dining rooted in Hua Hin heritage

Dining at The Barai Hua Hin is led by Chef Benn Rowe, whose culinary philosophy celebrates coastal abundance, seasonal produce and the convivial pleasure of dining by the sea.

White Cottage draws inspiration from the seaside summer houses once built by Siamese nobility and Ban Chom Khluen, meaning “Seeing the Wave,” whose preserved timbers were carefully reassembled into the cottage guests experience today. The restaurant serves breakfast before transitioning into a refined dining destination

showcasing fresh seafood, plant-forward cuisine and Thai-inspired flavours.

McFarland House is set within a beautifully restored 19th-century beachfront pavilion overlooking the Gulf of Thailand. Once the seaside retreat of Dr George Bradley McFarland, a pioneering figure in Thailand’s medical and educational history, it now offers European cuisine, premium grilled specialities, and weekday afternoon tea and one of Hua Hin’s most celebrated Sunday brunches.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Thailand

The opening of The Barai Hua Hin, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, further expands the brand’s portfolio of independent, one-of-a-kind hotels—each distinguished

by its character, individuality, and deep connection to its surroundings. As the brand’s first property in Thailand, the resort brings a new wellness story to the collection, shaped by architecture, heritage, nature and the joyful Thai spirit of Sanook.

The brand is expected to continue its global growth this year with Cayo Levantado in the Dominican Republic and The Clayfield in Canada.

About the author

Andrew J Wood is a British-born, Bangkok-based media executive, travel writer and hotel general manager with almost five decades of hospitality experience. A former President of Skål International Asia, SI Thailand President and a two-time President of Skål International Bangkok, he writes regularly on tourism and hospitality across the Asia-Pacific region.