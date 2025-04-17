Cambodia Air flies to Dara Sakor

PHNOM PENH, 18 April 2025: Cambodia Airways celebrated its inaugural flight to the domestic destination Dara Sakor in Cambodia’s Koh Kong province earlier this week, the only airline to serve the domestic airport (DSY).

Flying an A320 with 180 seats, KR809 departs every Friday at 1515, arriving at the recently opened Dara Sakor International Airport at 1600.

Photo credit: Cambodia Air. Dara Sakor’s 3,400-metre runway.

The return KR810 departs Dara Sakor airport at 1640 and arrives in Phnom Penh at 1725.

Commencing services with a single weekly flight, the airline says in a Facebook post that it intends to increase frequencies to three weekly once passenger demand justifies expansion.

“The launch of this new flight route will not only reduce travelling time between Phnom Penh and Dara Sakor, it will also make it easier for travellers to visit and explore the breathtaking beauty of the Dara Sakor region,” the airline said in the Facebook post.

The airline noted that its Dara Sakor Phnom Penh service is the first and only commercial flight between Phnom Penh and the airport in Koh Kong province. It didn’t mention that having a casino and a resort hotel as neighbours might help to boost passenger demand on the route.

Dara Sakor International Airport (DSY)

Dara Sakor International Airport is located in Dara Sakor in Koh Kong Province, Cambodia.

It’s a public-use airport in development serving Botum Sakor in Cambodia. Chinese-owned Tianjin Union Development Group developed the airport at the cost of USD350 million. Commercial test flights of the 3,400-metre runway took place in mid-2023. Initially, it will serve travellers heading for the Dara Sakor Resort and a nearby casino (Source: Wikipedia).

Other assets close by

Deep-water port: The port in Dara Sakor seaport can handle large ships, including cruise ships.

Military implications: The US has expressed concerns about the airport’s potential use by Chinese military aircraft and the deep-water port’s ability to support Chinese warships.

Ream Naval Base: The Cambodian government has granted China exclusive rights to operate within Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base for 30 years. The base is also near Dara Sakor.

Why fly to Dara Sakor?

Cambodia Air’s decision to fly to Dara Sakor Airport in Koh Kong province is likely driven by several factors, primarily related to tourism and economic development in the region.

Boosting Tourism: Koh Kong province boasts significant natural attractions, including a long coastline with islands and beaches, dense rainforests in the Cardamom Mountains, and ecotourism opportunities like mangrove kayaking and wildlife spotting.

The commencement of regular flights to Dara Sakor Airport significantly improves accessibility for both domestic and international tourists, who previously had to rely on long road journeys from Phnom Penh or flights from Siem Reap.

Attracting Investment: The development of Dara Sakor Airport itself, a large-scale project, signals a focus on economic growth in Koh Kong. Improved air connectivity can attract domestic and foreign investment in various sectors, including tourism, real estate, and industry.

Serving the Dara Sakor Resort: The airport is intended to serve the new Dara Sakor Resort, a significant tourism and development project. By offering direct flights, Cambodia Air can cater to the resort’s visitors, making it a more attractive destination once flights increase to three weekly.

Developing Domestic Air Travel: Cambodia Air’s new route from Phnom Penh is a key step in establishing domestic air travel to this previously underserved region. This aligns with a broader trend in developing air connectivity within Cambodia.

Strategic Location: Koh Kong’s location bordering Thailand also makes Dara Sakor Airport a potentially important gateway for cross-border tourism and trade in the future. While the initial flights are domestic, the airport’s infrastructure suggests ambitions for international connections are on the table.