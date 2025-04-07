FitsAir flies to Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 April 2025: Tourism Malaysia welcomed FitsAir’s new direct flight on 4 April between Colombo, the capital of Sri Lanka and Kuala Lumpur.

The expansion strengthens air connectivity between Sri Lanka and Malaysia, offers greater convenience for travellers and fosters closer ties between the two nations.

Arrival of FitsAir’s inaugural flight to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2 on 4 April.

The new route will operate four weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday using a 167-seat A320. Travellers in Colombo will now have an additional low-cost carrier option, providing affordable and reliable air travel to Kuala Lumpur. AirAsia is the competing low-cost airline offering 11 roundtrip flights on the Kuala Lumpur – Colombo route. Malaysia Airlines also flies a daily service on the route. SriLankan flies the Colombo -Kuala Lumpur route 11 times weekly. The average roundtrip fare on the route is USD260.

FitsAir flight schedule

8D721 departs Colombo (CMB) at 0930 and arrives in Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1530.

8D722 departs Kuala Lumpur (KUL) at 1630 and arrives in Colombo (CMB) at 1735.

The budget-friendly travel experience allows visitors to explore Malaysia’s diverse attractions, from the iconic Petronas Twin Towers to Langkawi’s beaches and Penang’s cultural heritage.

Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Secretary General Dato Shaharuddin Abu Sohot stated: “We are excited about FitsAir’s new route to Kuala Lumpur, further enhancing Malaysia’s appeal as a top travel destination for Sri Lankan visitors. This initiative aims to increase flight frequencies and reinforces our commitment to promoting tourism in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026.”

Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, Director General of Tourism Malaysia, Munir Parambath, VP of Ground Operations and Service Excellence of FitsAir Airlines, and Zainuddin Mohamed Zainal, General Manager of aviation Marketing & Development at MAHB, attended the welcome event.

In 2024, Malaysia welcomed 61,766 visitors from Sri Lanka, reflecting a 4.2% increase compared to 2023. Regarding connectivity, there are now 33 direct flights offering 4,990 seats weekly between Colombo and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, operated by Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, SriLankan Airlines and FitsAir.