Lady Gaga sends hotels searches crazy

SINGAPORE, 20 March 2025: American pop star Lady Gaga is set to return to Singapore after 13 years to perform four shows in Singapore this May — her only Asian stop for her latest world tour.

The latest search data* from Booking.com, a global digital travel platform, revealed a 14% increase in accommodation searches for Singapore following the announcement of Lady Gaga’s tour stop in Singapore.

The data illustrated how concert tourism and the Lady Gaga effect is shaping global travel patterns and reinforcing Singapore’s reputation as a top-tier entertainment and lifestyle hub in the region as such one-in-a-lifetime experiences continue to attract fans across the world.

Key highlights

The increase in interest is mainly driven by travellers within the APAC region, except the UK, coming in 4th across all markets globally.

Visitors from Australia showed the largest increase in accommodation searches (around 14%) as compared to 2024.

This effect is not limited to international visitors. Singaporeans also contributed to a close to 10% increase in accommodation searches during this period.

Top 5 global markets that searched for Singapore as a destination during Lady Gaga’s world tour in Singapore (16-26 May 2025)

*Methodology: This is based on Singapore travel searches made on Booking.com between 10 to 14 March 2025, with check-in dates from 16 to 26 May 2025.