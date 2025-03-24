DUBAI, UAE, 25 March 2025: Emirates has revealed the next seven cities to be served by its A350, as more newly delivered aircraft featuring the airline’s latest cabin innovations enter scheduled service.

With the latest tranche of planned Emirates A350 deployments, the airline is expanding the list of its short to medium-haul destinations served in the Middle East/GCC and Europe. The Emirates A350 will debut in Africa and Southeast Asia for the first time.

Emirates Airline Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer Adnan Kazim said: “Our strategic A350 expansion across diverse geographies in the Middle East/GCC, Europe, Africa and Southeast Asia leverages the aircraft’s operational flexibility and efficiency while offering more customers expanded premium travel options and the opportunity to experience our latest generation interiors like Business Class and Premium Economy along with plenty of thoughtful touches throughout every cabin, now available in more cities than ever before.”

He added: “The introduction of the (A350) aircraft and layering it on existing route schedules also enable Emirates to maintain a compelling competitive position as the airline of choice for discerning travellers looking for a unique slate of connectivity options and elevated onboard experiences they can’t have with any other carrier.”

The airline’s latest A350 fleet additions will start scheduled operations to the following destinations:

Emirates will operate the A350 six times weekly (all days except for Tuesday) to Tunis on EK 747/748 from 1 June.

Amman’s EK 905/906 will be served daily by the Emirates A350 from 1 June.

Emirates’ A350 featuring the latest cabins will land in Istanbul for the first time to commence daily operations on EK 117/118 from 1 July.

The Emirates A350’s first debut to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its Dammam services will start on 1 July on flights EK 827/828.

The Emirates A350’s first foray into Southeast Asia will begin 1 August on the daily EK364/365 to Ho Chi Minh City.

Emirates will operate its A350 to Baghdad three times weekly (Monday, Wednesday and Sunday) on EK 941/943 from 3 August.

The Emirates A350 will debut in Oslo for the first time on 1 September on its daily EK 159/160.

As new aircraft join its fleet in the coming months, Emirates will announce more A350 destinations, including long-haul routes.

In addition to the newly added cities, Emirates will layer on more A350 services to Bahrain and Kuwait. Bahrain will become a nearly all-A350 operation with the addition of the third daily EK 835/836 flight from 1 June. Kuwait will be served by a second A350 flight on the daily EK 857/858 from 1 October. In addition, Bologna will receive its first A350 on 1 June, one month ahead of its latest announced deployment date.

The Emirates A350 features three spacious cabin classes, accommodating 312 passengers in 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats in a 1-2-1 configuration and a mini-bar for quick snacks, 21 Premium Economy seats and 259 generously pitched Economy Class seats.

Emirates flights to the seven A350 destinations are now on sale and can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, Emirates Retail Stores, or via travel agents.