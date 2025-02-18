Air Astana expands flights to Georgia

SINGAPORE, 19 February 2025: Air Astana will launch direct flights from Atyrau in Westen Kazakhstan to Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, on 27 May 2025.

The service will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays using Airbus family aircraft.

Photo credit: Air Astana.

The airline currently offers flights from Atyrau to Istanbul, Dubai and Amsterdam.

With a flying time of one hour and 50 minutes between Atyrau and Tbilisi, flight KC125 will depart Atyrau at 0800 and arrive in Tbilisi at 0850. The return flight, KC126, will depart Tbilisi and arrive in Atyrau at 1240. All times are local.

Round-trip fares, inclusive of all taxes and fees, start from USD213 in economy class and from USD587 in business class.

Tickets are available on the airline’s website or through authorised travel agencies.

Summer schedule frequencies to Tbilisi will total 15 weekly services, with departures from three cities in Kazakhstan: Nine flights per week from Almaty and three weekly flights each from Astana and Atyrau. Kazakhstan citizens can stay in Georgia visa-free for up to one year.

Air Astana continues to enhance international connectivity from other regional cities, including scheduled flights from Shymkent to Jeddah and Medina and charter flights to Doha.