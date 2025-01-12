Southeast Asian destinations make top 10 chart

SINGAPORE, 13 January 2025: Tripadvisor starts 2025 with the release of its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Destinations based on reviews shared by a global community of travellers.

Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Destinations lead off with Top Destinations and Trending Destinations on a list of several categories such as Culture Destinations, Food Destinations and Honeymoon Destinations.

World’s Top Destinations

This year, London climbed two places to be named Top Destination in the World, taking the title from Dubai, which had proudly held onto first place since 2022.

The UK capital is also recognised for its culinary scene and rich arts and heritage offering, coming second in the World in the best Food Destinations and third in Culture Destinations.

Three Southeast Asian destinations made it to the top 10 list. Bali, Indonesia, took second place; Hanoi, Vietnam, seventh; and Bangkok, Thailand, 10th on the global list of top destinations.

Trending in 2025

Osaka, Japan, is named the top Trending Destination in the World for 2025, based on year-on-year growth of reviews. Known as ‘the nation’s kitchen’, Osaka has a thriving food scene and great shopping and nightlife. It is also the perfect base for exploring the Kansai region, home to multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, comes in second, followed by Argentina’s capital, Buenos Aires, in third place.

Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations is calculated based on the quality and quantity of reviews, specific to each award subcategory, for accommodations, restaurants, and things to do in destinations from travellers globally on Tripadvisor between 1 October 2023 and 30 September 2024.