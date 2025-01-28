Seasonal boost for AirAsia’s Kathmandu flights

BANGKOK, 29 January 2025: Thai AirAsia will increase flights from four weekly to daily on its Bangkok – Kathmandu route effective from 26 February until 31 March 2025.

The airline posted a THB3,590* one-way promotional fare bookable from 27 January on its Facebook page. The offer ends on 9 February. Frequencies revert to four flights a week (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun) at the end of March, although the travel period for the discounted one-way fare runs from 27 February to 29 October 2025.

Flight schedule

Flight FD182 departs Bangkok (DMK) at 1150 and arrives in Kathmandu (KTM) at 1400.

Flight FD183 departs Kathmandu (KTM) at 1500 and arrives in Bangkok (DMK) at 1935.

*Fares exclude add-ons and other applicable fees and are bookable only on airasia.com or AirAsia MOVE.