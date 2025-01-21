KUCHING, Sarawak, 22 January 2025: Entrepreneurs’ Organisation Malaysia explores one of the biggest and most mystical cave systems in the world. The EO Malaysia Mulu Caves Expedition is the latest incentive trip idea supported by BESarawak.

Posted on YouTube, the video presents the Mulu Caves in Sarawak, which are credited with being among the world’s most significant cave systems. The caves are an epicentre for adventurers and those seeking an otherworldly experience shrouded in mystery.

EO Malaysia (Entrepreneurs’ Organisation) recently whisked their regional members on an expedition to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Mulu Caves. From a hair-raising cave showcase and the bat exodus to a tribal feast in the jungle, it promises to be a popular incentive trip idea for groups to explore what’s inside this mysterious adventure spot.

Mulu Caves Expedition brought to you by @eomalaysia‬.

The Mulu Caves in Sarawak, Malaysia, are renowned for their sheer scale and breathtaking beauty. Here are some of their key attractions and significance:

Mulu Caves attractions

Sarawak Chamber: The world’s largest known cave chamber, measuring 600 metres long, 415 metres wide, and 80 metres high. It’s a truly awe-inspiring sight.

Deer Cave: Home to millions of bats, which create a spectacular sight as they emerge at dusk.

Lang Cave: A beautiful cave with stunning rock formations, including the “Cathedral” and “Pagoda.”

Wind Cave: Known for its strong winds and impressive rock formations.

Canopy Walk: A 450-metre-long walkway suspended high above the rainforest, offering stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

Mulu Caves story

UNESCO World Heritage Site: The Mulu Caves are part of Gunung Mulu National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site recognised for its outstanding natural beauty and biodiversity.

Geological Wonders: The caves showcase the incredible power of nature in shaping the landscape over millions of years.

Biodiversity Hotspot: The park is home to various plant and animal species, including many found nowhere else on Earth.

Cultural Heritage: Humans have inhabited the caves for thousands of years, and their walls are adorned with ancient rock art.

BESarawak: January business events recap

Sarawak launched the world’s first intelligent impact management system, AI.LEGACY. Event planners can now track, measure, and report their economic and non-economic impacts.

BESarawak launched the Borneo Inspires Legacy Awards 2025. BILA 2025 is an evolution of the iconic Anak Sarawak Awards, and nominations are open globally.

BESarawak launched LEGACY360, the first forum dedicated to business event legacies in SEA.

Nine team members of BESarawak received their long-service awards. Serving between five and 15 years, they are a source of inspiration for future business events leaders.

National Symposium On Islamic Banking And Finance 2025 becomes the first business event for the year in Sarawak.

(Source: BESarawak: Business Events Sarawak )