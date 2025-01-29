Air India appoints GSA in the Philippines

SINGAPORE, 30 January 2025: Air India has appointed Airesources Incorporated as its General Sales Agent (GSA) for passenger business in the Philippines.

Airesource Inc will provide reservations, ticketing, and marketing support in the Philippines for Air India, engaging with travel agents and customers.

Photo credit: Air India.

It’s an offline account for Airsource Inc, as Air India does not fly to the Philippines. The nearest gateway destinations Air India serves are Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.

“It is an honour to represent Air India in the Philippines. We are fully committed to utilising Air India’s extensive network and strengthening its presence in the Philippine market,” said Airesources Inc president Ella Sanchez.

Air India operates direct flights between India and six destinations in Southeast Asia: Singapore, Bangkok and Phuket (Thailand), Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam), Bali (Indonesia), and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). Air India’s services to these points in Southeast Asia also offer convenient one-stop connections to destinations in Europe, the US and Canada via its hubs in Delhi or Mumbai. There are no direct flights from India to the Philippines,

Air India recently confirmed an order for 100 widebody and narrowbody Airbus aircraft, adding to its previous orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing announced in 2023. It takes the total number of new aircraft ordered to 570.